Man accused of unprovoked slashing on BART train charged with attempted murder

A man who is accused of slashing a woman aboard a BART train in San Francisco in an unprovoked attack was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office.

Jovany Portades, 34, is accused of attacking the victim on Nov. 2 on an Antioch-bound train as it neared the 24th Street/Mission Station.

He is also facing enhancements of using a deadly weapon and intentionally inflicting great bodily injury. Jenkins is also seeking to restrict his eligibility for probation.

"Public transit systems must be safe for all passengers," Jenkins said. "The brutal unprovoked attack of a woman on a BART train in San Francisco was tragic and truly shocking. This incident sent chills across the Bay Area as we live in a deeply interconnected region where what happens in one jurisdiction echoes across city and county lines."

Portades allegedly entered the train at the Balboa Station before approaching the victim from behind and cutting and slashing her neck, face and mouth, according to the DA's office.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Portades was arrested the next day, Nov. 3, at the Fruitvale Station, in Oakland, after being spotted by a BART station agent.

He is being held without bail and is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.

The case is still under investigation as the prosecution begins. Anyone with information can call the BART Police Department Tip Line at (510) 464-7000 or text BART Police at (510)-200-0992. You may remain anonymous.