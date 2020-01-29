Tech Company Looks for Coronavirus Cure as Several Others Cut Flights to China

Tech companies all over the Bay Area are making moves to react to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

While there are still no reported cases in the Bay, many firms are cutting back on the business they do in China, and one biotech company is working to find a cure.

San Francisco company VIR Biotechnology is trying to isolate antibodies, part of a wide effort to come up with a cure for the deadly virus.

“Everybody feels the threat,” said CEO George Scangos. “Everybody understands the urgency, everybody recognizes the potential pandemic nature of this particular virus.”

VIR executives say they’re getting outside help from other companies and scientists.

Apple, Google and Facebook all announced plans to cut flights to China because of the virus, Google said its even closing its offices in China for the time being.

“What we’re hearing is that they’re taking all of these precautions,” said Peter Leroe-Munoz, senior vice president of Silicon Valley Leadership Group. “Restricting travel to China, also travel to countries surrounding China.”

VIR Bio also has money coming in for its efforts. The company has seen its stock price double over the last two weeks.