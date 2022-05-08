The Resonance Project Hosts Benefit Concert for Ukraine Monday

A benefit concert for Ukraine will be held in San Francisco on Monday, the 77th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Concert of Compassion is sponsored by The Resonance Project, a San Francisco-based non-profit described on its website as a group that creates opportunities for musicians to deploy their skills at helping heal division in the world. The concert is underwritten by Diane B. Wilsey.

Organizers said all of the proceeds will go to three charities: HIAS, World Central Kitchen and Nova Ukraine.

The event will feature Frederica von Stade, Jake Heggie, members of the San Francisco Symphony, The Bay Brass and Artists' Vocal Ensemble, with conductors Nicole Paiement and Jonathan Dimmock and remarks by Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St. in San Francisco.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.concertofcompassion.com/.

Attendees will be required to show vaccination card and photo ID to enter. Masks will be required.