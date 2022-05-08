Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The Resonance Project Hosts Benefit Concert for Ukraine Monday

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Congregation Sherith Israel

By Bay City News

A benefit concert for Ukraine will be held in San Francisco on Monday, the 77th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Concert of Compassion is sponsored by The Resonance Project, a San Francisco-based non-profit described on its website as a group that creates opportunities for musicians to deploy their skills at helping heal division in the world. The concert is underwritten by Diane B. Wilsey.

Organizers said all of the proceeds will go to three charities: HIAS, World Central Kitchen and Nova Ukraine.

The event will feature Frederica von Stade, Jake Heggie, members of the San Francisco Symphony, The Bay Brass and Artists' Vocal Ensemble, with conductors Nicole Paiement and Jonathan Dimmock and remarks by Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Russia-Ukraine War 21 hours ago

Bay Area Woman Designs Shirts for Ukraine Aid

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Apr 18

Bay Area Ukrainians Concerned With Situation in Mariupol

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St. in San Francisco.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.concertofcompassion.com/.

Attendees will be required to show vaccination card and photo ID to enter. Masks will be required.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us