Thousands gather for San Francisco fireworks show

San Francisco’s annual fireworks show served as a way for many to escape the heat.

Thousands of people gathered at Pier 39 Thursday night to take in the sights and sounds.

Alfredo Vences from San Jose said his family made their way to the city hours before the show in hopes of getting a good seat.

“It’s great,” he said. “Not just the environment, [it’s also] nice setup for the night.”

Despite the event bringing people together, the traffic getting out of the area could take some time.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, close to 200,000 people were expected to attend Thursday’s event.