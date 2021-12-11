Three-Alarm Warehouse Fire Contained With ‘Significant' Damage to Building in SF

Firefighters have contained a three-alarm fire that broke out at the Air Dale Compressors Inc. warehouse in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood early Saturday morning, a fire official said.

The fire caused "significant" damage to the warehouse at 335 Barneveld Avenue at Newcomb, but "firefighters were able to save a lot of the materials and vehicles inside the building, as well as adjacent buildings," San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said Saturday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire was reported at 5:48 a.m. by fire department paramedics who were responding to a different call, Baxter said. The fire was contained around 7 a.m.

"It's important to note that early notification helps us have this kind of outcome with no injuries and minimal property loss - it could have been a lot worse, had this not been reported as quickly as it was," Baxter said.

Fire investigators are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire, according to Baxter.

"Lots of obstacles for firefighters, they had to get around electrical cords and wires and power lines," Baxter said, describing the quick work subduing the fire as "amazing."

The firefighters were able to save an antique tow truck in a tow yard that was also affected by the fire, Baxter noted.

The Air Dale Compressors Inc. warehouse is located off Bayshore Boulevard, between Interstate Highways 280 and 101.

According to the company's website, "Air Dale Compressors Inc. was established in 1992. We have been at our San Francisco location from the start of business, servicing all brands of air compressors and accessories."