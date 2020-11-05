Tommy's Joynt Reopens in San Francisco

San Francisco’s Tommy's Joynt Restaurant has reopened after it was temporarily shut down for months.

People lined up outside at Geary and Van Ness Thursday for lunch at the spot known for carving up hot, fresh meats.

They're offering dine-in service at 25% capacity with safety protocols in place, as well as take-out and deliveries.

“We haven’t been open until today it’s been a long time. It took us a little while to get things open again and we’re glad everyone is here,” said Eddie Martin of Tommy’s Joynt.

The restaurant is also making plans to have their famous Thanksgiving dinner available to-go.