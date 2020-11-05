reopening the bay area

Tommy's Joynt Reopens in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco’s Tommy's Joynt Restaurant has reopened after it was temporarily shut down for months. 

People lined up outside at Geary and Van Ness Thursday for lunch at the spot known for carving up hot, fresh meats.

They're offering dine-in service at 25% capacity with safety protocols in place, as well as take-out and deliveries.

Local

Brentwood 6 hours ago

Police Respond to Apparent Joe Biden Effigy Hanging From Brentwood Home

Oakland 6 hours ago

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Oakland Police Shooting

“We haven’t been open until today it’s been a long time. It took us a little while to get things open again and we’re glad everyone is here,” said Eddie Martin of Tommy’s Joynt. 

The restaurant is also making plans to have their famous Thanksgiving dinner available to-go.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaSan FranciscocoronavirusCOVID-19restaurant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us