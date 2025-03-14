SF towing company owner accused of burning competing tow trucks

The owner of a San Francisco tow truck company accused of trying to light his competitors' trucks on fire has been indicated by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit arson, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Jose Vicente Badillo, 29, conspired to light at least six of his competitors' tow trucks on four separate occasions in 2023. It started on April 4, when he was accused of setting fire to two trucks in San Francisco, then another truck on April 19. In July, Badillo allegedly lit a truck on fire in East Palo Alto and two more in San Francisco in Oct. of that year.

According to prosecutors, Badillo committed the acts to drive more business to two towing companies with which he is associated —Auto Towing and Specialty Towing. Badillo allegedly orchestrated the acts and directed others to set fire to the trucks.

Specialty Towing, allegedly owned by Badillo, was raided last year during a separate investigation. Badillo was charged with money laundering and fraud following that incident.

Badillo is next scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

If convicted, Badillo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.