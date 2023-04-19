Busy Thursday in San Francisco: 4/20 Celebration, Warriors and Giants Games

If you're going to San Francisco on Thursday, prepare for crowds.

The city is hosting three big events: Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings playoff series, a Giants-New York Mets regular season game and the annual 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park.

Officials are expecting significant congestion in the afternoon hours. They advise people to bike, walk or take public transportation instead of driving.

"We are partnering with rec and park for advisory signs, for example, as well as police and fire departments in San Francisco to assist us with traffic control and getting folks to where they need to get," San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency official Stephen Chun said. "Our message is to make sure you enjoy but safely get there. We encourage folks to take Muni to get to their destination."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.