San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid set to reopen after restoration

The formal reopening of San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid is set to take place Thursday, days before the public reopening of its adjoining park.

The reimagined building has seen its top levels transformed into working spaces, a lounge and a fitness facility exclusively for tenants.

The Transamerica Redwood Park, which has been closed since the pandemic, will reopen to all. When the park was unveiled in 1972, the trees were about 16 to 18 feet tall. Now they’re about 150 feet tall.

The formal reopening begins at 9 a.m. A pyramid of light and sound show kicks off at 7 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m.