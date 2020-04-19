Transit Group Joins With Partners to Give Masks to Muni Drivers, Riders

A San Francisco-based public transit advocacy group is leading a campaign to supply face masks and face shields to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency drivers and riders, after Mayor London Breed's statement Friday that masks must be worn in public during the novel coronavirus emergency.

San Francisco Transit Riders is partnering with the statewide group the Auntie Sewing Squad and Scent Wedge to provide masks and face shields, respectively, to those in need. SFTR will begin handing out masks this coming week, said Cat Carter, the transit riders' acting executive director.

While the city is working hard to provide needed supplies, Carter said, many Muni operators lack sufficient personal protective equipment. And those operators, she aid, report that many people riding Muni aren't wearing masks.

"Public transit should be as safe as possible for essential workers who depend on it, and those who operate it," Carter said in the statement. "This is our way to support our frontline workers during this crisis."

San Francisco Transit Riders is looking to partner with others who can help provide masks to riders and other personal protective equipment to as many riders and drivers as possible, and is asking for donations to buy those things. For more information, go to sftransitriders.org/masksformuni.