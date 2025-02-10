San Francisco

SF transit, roadway closures loom ahead of NBA All-Star Game, Chinese New Year Parade

By Bay City News

With the NBA All-Star game and the Chinese New Year Parade happening in San Francisco this coming weekend, public transit and roadways will be affected by closures, according to city officials.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 16, at Chase Center, with related events Friday through Sunday. The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade is Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at Market and Second streets.

There will be several street closures due to both events. Closures due to All-Star Weekend will be focused primarily in the areas around Moscone and Chase centers, according to transit officials.

The Chinese New Year Parade route begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Market and Second streets, proceeding down Market and disbanding between Pacific and Washington. Motorists and Muni patrons should expect road closures and transit re-routes in the area due to the parade.

For more details about the road closures and transit re-routes, visit the SFMTA website.

