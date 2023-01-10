Tree Falls on Muni Bus, Power Lines in San Francisco

A large tree fell on a Muni bus and power lines in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

The 45-foot tree came down at about noon in the area of Stockton and Sutter streets, police said.

"I was sitting at the security desk and I saw a flash of lights and then I saw the whole tree come down," witness Joseph Francovich said. "It fell on top of the bus. I ran out here and a bunch of wires were dangling on both sides of the street. I was worried about all the people who were standing around watching it, people getting off the bus."

The big bang of the tree coming down was followed by a torrential downpour, complete with hail, thunder and lightning.

"It was raining at first and then after that happened the hail started coming down," Francovich said. "There was so much hail, so many people trying to go through here. It was wild."

Drew Landers with San Francisco Public Works said he’s never seen anything like the series of storms that have hit the city recently.

"I woke up this morning and had 15 calls with trees on cars, trees on houses, trees on power lines, trees on roadways," he said.