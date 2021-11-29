San Francisco

Tree Lightning Ceremonies Scheduled Monday in Nob Hill, Castro Neighborhoods

By Bay City News

Holiday tree lighting ceremonies will be held Monday in two of San Francisco's unique neighborhoods.

The first up is in Nob Hill at 5:30 p.m., presented by the Nob Hill Association in Huntington Park. It will feature a performance by the French American Jazz Quartet and refreshments courtesy of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins, the Fairmont, the Huntington, Stanford Court and The Ritz-Carlton hotels.

The event will begin with a prayer from Grace Cathedral's Dean Malcolm Young, and include remarks from San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin and City Attorney David Chiu. Awards will be made to the Protectors of the Year in the city's fire and police departments.

In addition, a special presentation will be made to Raphael House, which since 1971 has been helping low-income families and families experiencing homelessness.

In the Castro, festivities begin at 6 p.m. at the Bank of America Plaza, 501 Castro St. at 18th Street.

The event, presented by Castro Merchants, will feature performances by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and "a few more surprises."

The ceremony will also feature remarks by Mayor London Breed, State Sen. Scott Wiener, city Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, city Police Chief William Scott, Castro Merchants President Masood Samereie and Donna Sachet.

