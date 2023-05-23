Thousands Pay Tribute to Drag Icon Heklina in San Francisco

Thousands gathered in San Francisco’s Castro Theater Tuesday night for a farewell to beloved drag queen Heklina.

The legendary performer died in London last month where she was performing.

Drag queens have been around since at least the 1800’s but when Heklina, born Stefan Grygelk, came on the scene in San Francisco in the mid 90’s, she broke new ground with her energy and comedy.

Legendary drag queens Sister Roma, Peaches Christ, who found Heklina’s body in her London hotel room, and D’Arcy Drollinger, San Francisco's Drag Laureate, came together for Heklina.

“I've seen so many people over the course of the last two hours that I haven’t seen in so many years. I know it’s a terrible thing that brought us all together, but there she is living through our connection,” said Drollinger.

San Francisco is honoring a local drag icon Tuesday with a memorial, and of course, entertainment.

And among the many watching, people who will be forever connected with and grateful for Heklina.

“Being a young queer person in the Bay Area growing up, it was like home to go … see her perform and all the artists she brought together,” said Joshua Arce.

Heklina died at the age of 54. The cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner in London says there was no sign of trauma.

They’re lined up outside the Castro Theater for tribute to the late drag queen Heklina. The story on ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ at 11 pic.twitter.com/1HcKqPu9QN — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) May 24, 2023