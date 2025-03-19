San Francisco

Twitter bird logo sign up for auction

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Now's your chance to own a piece of Twitter.

One of the two original bird logo signs that once adorned Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters is up for auction.

The bird served as the company’s insignia from 2012 to 2023.

The logo was removed following Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X – a move that marked the end of the iconic blue bird.

The sign measures 12 feet by 8 feet and weighs 560 pounds.

The auction ends Thursday.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
