5 Injured, 8 Displaced in Two-Alarm Fire at SF High-Rise

Five people were injured early Tuesday morning in a two-alarm high-rise fire in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood, according to the fire department.

At about 1:05 a.m., crews responded to 6 Locksley Ave., where a fire ignited at the Sunset Towers Apartments, down the street from the UCSF Parnassus Campus, fire officials said.

At least five people were injured in the blaze, three of which were taken to local hospitals, firefighters said. All the victims were expected to be OK.

At least eight people were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire was a lithium ion battery, according to the fire department.