Two-Alarm Hayes Valley Fire Displaces Residents, Injures Firefighters

The cause of a two-alarm fire that displaced residents of a multi-unit Hayes Valley building and left a firefighter injured Sunday morning is under investigation, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire at the three-story building at 69 Carmelita was reported some time around 4 a.m. and quickly went to a second alarm, but was contained about 5 a.m..

The American Red Cross has been called to assist displaced residents.

The injured firefighter is expected to recover, the department said.