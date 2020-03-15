Two UCSF Health Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Two health care workers at UCSF Health have tested positive for novel coronavirus disease and are self-quarantining, officials said Sunday.

"Based on our investigation thus far, there is reason to believe that their exposure to the virus was from sources outside of our clinical facilities, but we are still working to make a final assessment," officials said in a statement.

The health care provider said it is working to notify people who may have come in contact with the employees, including patients and staff.

UCSF Health said it is following strict protocols and taking precautions to minimize potential exposure to patients and workers.

"While we cannot be definitive about the source of the infection, we remain confident in our personal protection standards," UCSF Health said in a statement issued Sunday.

That includes restricting visits to UCSF Health facilities, and conducting daily screenings of workers.

"We also are requiring non-essential personnel to work from home, surveying patients with upcoming appointments regarding respiratory illnesses, and providing telehealth capabilities for our clinicians, where appropriate, to help reduce the risk of exposure for both patients and staff," UCSF Health said.