UC students, staff, activists protest outside regents' meeting in SF

University of California students, faculty and staff along with their allies gathered Wednesday for a rally in San Francisco, demanding UC regents divest from companies that they say facilitate military aid in the Israel-Hamas war.

The UC regents began three days of meetings in the city Tuesday.

The coalition of protesters also was rallying against a specific proposal that would disallow departments across the UC system from publishing political statements on UC websites. They say it's an attempt to silence their free speech.

