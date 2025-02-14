San Francisco

SF's UN Skate Plaza expands with more ‘skateable art'

By NBC Bay Area staff

Renderings have been released for the new "skateable art" at UN Skate Plaza in San Francisco.

The project was born about a year ago from a collaboration among the city's Recreation and Park Department, Converse and designer Alexis Sablone.

Now, the public-private partnership is expanding the park and creating new elements for new and experienced skaters.

