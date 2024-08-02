Unhoused activists protest San Fracisco efforts to clear homeless encampments

Close to a dozen activist for the unhoused gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday to protest the city’s efforts to clear homeless encampments.

The demonstration comes as San Francisco is focused on clearing encampments as August approaches because of a reference Mayor London Breed made a couple weeks back saying, "effective in August, we are going to be very aggressive and assertive in moving encampments, which may even include criminal penalties."

Organizers of Wednesday said they are concerned for the potential “mass arrests” of unhouses persons that can take place

"We're here in San Francisco to condemn the mass arrest of homeless people in San Francisco,” said Steve Selzer, the group's main organizer.

Already, crews from the city's Department of Emergency Management cleared a total of 27 tents in the area of Willow and Polk streets early Wednesday, hauling off truckloads of broken furniture and various other items then power washing the sidewalks.

During the cleanup, other city staff were seen offering the unhoused residents shelter and instructions on what was happening.

The San Francisco Police Department, in line with that policy, issued a new directive Wednesday for enforcement. Read the directive from Chief Bill Scott here:

SFPD has the ability to arrest and cite people who violate city ordinance prohibiting them from sitting, lying, sleeping or lodging in public, but it is the options officers will take, according to Breed.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"The goal is not to make arrests. But we are going to use the laws that we have for people who are refusing to accept services,” Breed said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom announced a $94 million budget for infill housing projects. He has also signed an executive order to streamline development.

According to city data, there are 793 permanent supportive housing units open; 398 are offline, in need of repairs, and another 229 are in the process of being filled. That leaves 166 available for use.