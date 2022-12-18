Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe

San Francisco’s Union Square was packed Sunday as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor.

“It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to attend the menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah.

The menorah lighting wasn't the only event going on Sunday, a band played on a big stage for visitors, the ice skating rink drew crowds, and an assortment of musical artists performed on the corners of the square.

After a few years of more subdued holidays earlier on in the pandemic, it felt like the iconic square is coming back to life Sunday.

“I’ve never seen Union Square so crowded with people post-pandemic,” said San Francisco Police Assistant Chief David Lazar, who was also there for the menorah lighting.

He says after a slew of high-profile retail thefts last year, the city placed more officers on patrols in and around Union Square with lots of police vehicles clearly visible to crowds.

Lazar believes the high turnout Sunday is proof efforts to deter thieves are working.

“And what that has done is it has prevented any of the major looting to take place,” said Lazar.

Visitors are taking notice too.

“There’s lots of police on the corner, walking around,” said Geraline Embalzado of San Francisco, who said seeing those officers made her feel safe.

In addition to the uniformed SFPD officers, the city has also increased the patrols in the area by SFPD Community Ambassadors -- retired, civilian police officers who provide support. The city announced that additional patrols would be added over the holidays this year as part of an effort to keep shoppers safe.

Additionally, many stores in the area have their own security.

Plus, there are also "Welcome Ambassadors" in the square wearing orange shirts who can answer questions for tourists.

So far, this holiday season in Union Square seems to be off to a good start. The visitors we spoke with all said they felt safe and at ease.