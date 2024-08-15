United flight from SFO to Rome diverted a second straight day

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome was diverted for a second consecutive day Wednesday, landing in Canada, officials say.

United flight 507 was forced to turn around over Canada and landed in Edmonton, Alberta, due to a passenger medical issue, officials said.

Passengers were flown back to SFO and were expected to head to Rome on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a United jet with the same flight number was headed to Rome from SFO and made an emergency landing in Sacramento.

Passengers on that plane say the pilots shut down one of the engines shortly after takeoff and started dumping the plane's fuel.

It's unclear if any of the passengers on Tuesday's flight were also on board during Wednesday's diversion.