Vaccinations Paused at Moscone Center in SF Due to Lack of Supply

San Francisco authorities confirmed Sunday that vaccinations at Moscone Center vaccination site will pause for a week due to lack of supply.

In a statement, officials said the vaccine supply coming to the city is "limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention."

Recently, vaccination sites opened at Moscone Center and City College thus aiding in vaccinating 31% of the 65 and older population. San Francisco has the capacity to administer more than 10,000 vaccines per day but lack the vaccine supply, officials say.

Moscone Center in San Francisco opened Friday for its first full day as a high-volume, mass COVID-19 vaccination hub. Pete Suratos reports.

Vaccinations at City College will resume Friday for second doses only.

As of February 13, San Francisco received 262,000 doses and administered more than 190,000 doses to San Franciscans and surrounding Bay Area residents, according to officials.

