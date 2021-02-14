race for a vaccine

Vaccinations Paused at Moscone Center in SF Due to Lack of Supply

By NBC Bay Area staff

Juan Delgado, 73, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from a health care worker at a vaccination site in the Mission district of San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Counties in California and other places in the U.S. are trying to ensure they vaccinate people in largely Black, Latino and working-class communities that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco is reserving some vaccines for seniors in the two ZIP codes hit hardest by the pandemic.
AP Photo/Haven Daley

San Francisco authorities confirmed Sunday that vaccinations at Moscone Center vaccination site will pause for a week due to lack of supply.

In a statement, officials said the vaccine supply coming to the city is "limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention."

Recently, vaccination sites opened at Moscone Center and City College thus aiding in vaccinating 31% of the 65 and older population. San Francisco has the capacity to administer more than 10,000 vaccines per day but lack the vaccine supply, officials say.

Moscone Center in San Francisco opened Friday for its first full day as a high-volume, mass COVID-19 vaccination hub. Pete Suratos reports.

Vaccinations at City College will resume Friday for second doses only.

As of February 13, San Francisco received 262,000 doses and administered more than 190,000 doses to San Franciscans and surrounding Bay Area residents, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

race for a vaccine
