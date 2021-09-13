Chase Center

Vaccine Proof Required at Chase Center for Events With Over 1,000 People

The requirement applies to people age 12 and older and complies with a San Francisco public health order

By Bay City News

Event attendees at San Francisco's Chase Center will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, the Golden State Warriors announced Monday.

The requirement applies to people age 12 and older and complies with a health order that San Francisco public health officials issued on Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Attendees who are ages 2 to 11 will be allowed into the venue if they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Warriors officials encouraged event attendees who are 18 or older and at least two weeks removed from their last vaccine dose to utilize the CLEAR Health Pass system to securely store their proof of vaccination.

Local

bart 1 hour ago

BART Reports Major Systemwide Delays Due to Incident at Powell Street Station

San Francisco 2 hours ago

San Francisco SPCA Struggles With Pet Adoptions as Life Returns to Normal

Event attendees who do not have a digital record of their vaccination as well as attendees ages 12 to 17 will be required to show their physical vaccine card and, if applicable, a government-issued photo identification card.

People who are vaccine-eligible and remain unvaccinated will not be allowed to attend events at Chase Center that have more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of their reason for being unvaccinated or if they have recently tested negative for COVID-19.

All Chase Center attendees and employees are also required to wear a face covering while inside the arena unless actively eating or drinking.

Warriors preseason games are scheduled to begin Oct. 6, with the team slated to play its first regular season game of the 2021-2022 season on Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors fans and others planning to attend an event at Chase Center are encouraged to visit https://www.chasecenter.com/fan-safety.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Chase Centercoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us