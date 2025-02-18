Crews begin dismantling the Valencia Bikeway Project in SF

A controversial bike lane pilot program in San Francisco is changing directions.
After almost three years of planning, implementing and piloting, the city's Valencia Bikeway Project is backpedaling towards a more traditional layout.
City workers were out Tuesday morning beginning to break down the infrastructure of the center-lane bike lanes along Valencia Street.
Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.
