Valencia Street repaving to begin after failed bike lane pilot project

Crews on Monday will begin repaving the middle of Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District, where a controversial middle bike lane was the center of a pilot project that backfired.

The repaving project is expected to take 8-10 days, with work potentially starting as early at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The initial work on what is dubbed the Valencia Street Bikeway Improvement Project started in February, and on Monday crews are expected to begin repaving. The SFMTA is planning to repave block by block, spending 1-2 days on each block from 15th to 23rd streets.

No parking will be available on the section of Valencia scheduled for repaving. "No Parking" signs will be posted.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the roadwork.

Once paving is complete, crews will begin installing the new side-running bike lanes.

Here is the roadwork schedule for the week of March 31 through April 4:

Valencia between 23rd & 22nd: paving, relocating

Valencia between 22nd & 21st: paving, relocating

Valencia between 21st & 20th: paving

Valencia between 20th & 19th: remove bike share station (will replace after striping)

Valencia at 17th: modifying bike share station

Valencia at 16th: relocating bike share station

The original center bike lane pilot project took almost three years of planning, implementing and piloting, only to switch directions because it became a divisive issue for the neighborhood.

The original timeline on the current repaving work projects completion by May, but a group now is calling for curbside bikeways to be extended and widened south on Valencia to Cesar Chavez.