Vehicle Crashes into SF Chevron Outbuilding, Catches Fire

A vehicle crashed into a structure on the property of a Chevron station and caught fire in San Francisco early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Thirty-three firefighters responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard around 3 a.m. and found the vehicle on fire. An extensive rescue occurred and the male victim was transported for treatment.

The building that the vehicle hit housed a vapor system that posed an extra hazard to crews, officials said.

The fire was extinguished and there is no threat to the public, authorities confirmed.