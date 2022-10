Vice President Kamala Harris is in California and she’s making a stop home in the Bay Area Tuesday.

Harris is traveling to San Francisco for a moderated discussion on climate action at the Cowell Theater.

She’ll also attend a democratic finance event.

The Oakland antive was last in the Bay Area in August, discussing reproductive rights.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harris was in Los Angeles Monday to talk about the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights.