Victim Identified in Viral Video Filmed in San Francisco’s Bayview

Police in San Francisco announced Wednesday they've identified a man seen in a widely shared viral video, who was the victim of a robbery in

the city's Bayview neighborhood.

The video, released Sunday, shows an elderly Asian man being robbed of the recyclables he had collected at a San Francisco Housing Authority complex on Osceola Lane. During the alleged robbery, several bystanders appear to laugh at and taunt the victim, and at least one person can be heard saying, "I hate Asians."

Police haven't revealed how old the victim is or his name, but said the case remains under investigation.

Police also said a second video has surfaced of the robbery, showing the victim talking to two private security officers. Officers are in touch with the representatives of the security company that patrols the public housing in the area, according to police.

Police haven't released any information about the suspects in the robbery. During Tuesday's San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors denounced the robbery.

Supervisor Gordon Mar called the robbery "shocking and racially-fueled." Board President Norman Yee said, "What I find most deplorable about this incident was the anti-Asian sentiment that was spewed and the fact that there were was a group of bystanders that did nothing to help him. In these dark times, we cannot stand by idly and tolerate this behavior."

Supervisor Shamann Walton, whose supervisorial district includes the Bayview, said he's working closely with Bayview Police Station Captain Troy Dangerfield on the case.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call police's anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.