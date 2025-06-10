Police seen detaining dozens of people after peaceful protest turns destructive in SF

Hundreds of people rallied and marched through San Francisco's Mission District on Monday evening to protest the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, but some protesters were met by police near the Civic Center who told them to disperse as the main march wound down.

The march ended peacefully around dusk, though some protesters moved along Market Street, where they were met by police at Market and Fell streets, who told them they were unlawfully assembling.

Dozens were seen being detained, but reports of arrests have not yet been confirmed by police.

At 10:30 p.m., Muni streetcars along Market were holding due to police activity, the agency said.

The march began around 6 p.m. at Mission Street and 24th Street.

Shouting "Whose streets? Our streets!" and carrying signs and banners reading things like "No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here," the crowd moved up Mission Street to the sound of chants and drumbeats.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and city officials on Monday announced preparations for more protests after police arrested 148 people Sunday night when an anti-US Immigration and Customs Enforcement demonstration turned violent on city streets.