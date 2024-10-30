San Francisco

Spectators hit by parachutist during San Francisco Fleet Week release video

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new video taken by one of the two spectators who were struck by a Navy parachutist in San Francisco during Fleet Week was released Wednesday.

The footage, which was shared by the spectators' attorney, shows a member of the Navy Leap Frog parachute team coming down toward the Marina Green landing zone on Oct. 13 but veer off course and strike a mother and her 17-year-old daughter on the ground.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The family's attorney said the mother suffered a concussion and her daughter needed surgery for a fractured pelvis.

"There is no doubt that this is not what this parachutist or the Navy wanted to happen, but regrettably a young woman was injured and was left with a mountain of medical bills," Tanya Gomerman, the family's attorney, said in a statement. "She faces a long, difficult recovery and is unable to handle even the most basic tasks without support from her family. It’s a tragic incident that raises questions about safety protocols and accountability at events involving such high-risk displays."

After the incident, the Navy issued a statement, saying it would launch an investigation and that "safety is our number one priority."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us