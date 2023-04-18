San Francisco

Viral Video Appears to Show Man Harass Sea Lions at Pier 39 in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a man was seen in a viral video appearing to harass the sea lions at Pier 39 in San Francisco.

The man appears to shotgun a beer, backflip into the water and swim toward the sea lions on the floating docks. He then climbs onto the docks and runs toward the animals, waving his arms. The barking sea lions dive into the water.

The Marine Mammal Center said it reported the incident to law enforcement.

It's illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act to harass or harm marine mammals.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
