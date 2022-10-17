Warriors Encourage Fans to Arrive Early for Champions Ring Night Festivities

Dubs encourage fans to arrive early for ring-night festivities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to get underway on Tuesday, which is also the same day the Warriors receive their championship rings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Golden State will have Champions Ring Night before facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will join Warriors co-executive chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber to give last season’s players their rings.

Honoring the 2022 NBA Finals victory before kicking off what they hope will be a repeat campaign reportedly played a role in the Warriors wanting to have Draymond Green present despite the altercation with Jordan Poole.

Golden State wants everyone involved in the celebrations, including the fans. As a result, the Warriors issued a press release encouraging fans to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. when the ceremony gets underway.

Furthermore, Golden State is kicking off celebrations at 4:30 p.m as it will host a pregame fan fest at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center.

Fans attending the event before the game will have access to multiple activities throughout the east and west plazas and the esplanade, including live music and performances, games, photo ops, a kids zone and more.

Also, the Warriors want to include the fans who will not be able to get into Chase Center for the game against the Lakers, as live coverage of the pregame ceremony and matchup will air on Thrive City’s 3,108 square foot video board.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast