Warriors unveil refurbished community basketball court in San Francisco

By Gabriel Ostler

The Golden State Warriors revealed their latest community revitalization project in San Francisco Tuesday, and it was an area in which they have great expertise -- a basketball court.

The Warriors Community Foundation overhauled the facility at Alive & Free in the Dogpatch neighborhood. 

Brand-new asphalt, rims, backboards, and outer fencing were just some of the improvements made to the park.

Multiple community leaders spoke at the unveiling of the court, including Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson marveled at the aesthetic beauty of the court and said the project was key to the Warriors embedding themselves in the fabric of the area.

“We take pride in being the Bay’s team,” said Atkinson, “And we’re thrilled this project was completed right in our backyard, in the Dogpatch community.”

 Perhaps the ultimate example of the aesthetic beauty Atkinson mentioned is the mural that adorns the court’s surface.

It was designed by local artist Patrick Martinez and painted by the Bay Area Mural Program.

