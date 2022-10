A section of Fulton Street in San Francisco is closed due to a water main break and associated sinkhole, the fire department said Tuesday.

The water main break is located in the area of Fulton Street and 29th Avenue, according to the fire department. Fulton is closed between 29th and 34th avenues.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.