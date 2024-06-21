Water main ruptures in SF, floods several homes

Multiple homes were flooded Friday in San Francisco after a water main ruptured in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood, according to the fire department.

At about 10:25 a.m., fire crews responded to the 100 block of Laidley Street, near Harper Street, on reports of a street water main break, fire officials said.

The rupture was sending "volumes of water" down Harper Street and Randolph Street and entering homes, fire officials said. Crews formed a water break with a fire hose to try to keep water and mud from entering several more homes.

At least seven homes were flooded with water and mud, and crews were assisting those residents with cleanup, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and it was not immediately clear if any residents would be displaced.

WATER MAIN BREAK



100 Laidley at Harper

7 Buildings on Randall affected



On 06-21-2024 at 10:24 HRS. #yoursffd responded to the 100 block of Laidley for a reported street water main break. Our units arrived on the scene and confirmed a street water break, sending volumes of… pic.twitter.com/NscLvzZGmz — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 21, 2024