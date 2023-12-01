San Francisco

Wayward coyote diverted off I-280 in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Animal control officers aren't usually tasked with traffic duties, but on Thursday they managed to safely reroute a wily coyote that had somehow found itself on a freeway in San Francisco. 

San Francisco Animal Care and Control received a report in the morning of a coyote hiding behind yellow sand barrels to the side of southbound Interstate 280 near Mission Bay. With a little help from California Highway Patrol and police officers, the coyote was escorted off the freeway safely, an animal control spokesperson said. 

"The coyote was healthy and unharmed, just a little tired," said the spokesperson. 

SF Animal Care and Control said that they are always there to assist coyotes that may need a helping hand. The department estimates that there are at least 100 coyotes that live in the city. Anyone can call emergency dispatch at (415) 554-9400 to report an animal.

