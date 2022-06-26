What to Know: San Francisco Pride Parade

The San Francisco Pride Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic pause.

Thousands have already gathered across the city over the weekend to attend other pride events, as well as demonstrations following the news of the Roe. v. Wade overturn.

Below is a list of things you need to know before heading to the parade in the city.

When is the parade happening?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The parade is taking place Sunday June 26 at 10:30 a.m.

People are getting in place for the return of San Francisco’s Pride parade. Parade starts at 10:30 am #SFPRIDE52 @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/pPa7eON4Yq — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) June 26, 2022

Where is the parade happening?

It will begin on Market Street from Embarcadero to the Celebration at Civic Center, the same route the Warriors parade took earlier this week.

Pride weekend festivities are underway in San Francisco. Thousands of people were out in San Francisco to celebrate today. Tonight on @nbcbayarea we’ll introduce you to people who’ve come from near & far to take part #SFPRIDE52 pic.twitter.com/xJbGCFIrQs — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) June 25, 2022

How do I get there?

BART is usually the most popular way to get to the San Francisco Pride Parade.

BART will open at 8 a.m. and will run five-line service until 8 p.m., adding special event trains if it is warranted, the agency said. After 8 p.m., the trains will go down to 3-line service.

If possible, riders should use Montgomery or Powell Street Stations and avoid the stops on the parade's beginning and end.

BART is thrilled to participate in the Pride parade for the first time since 2019. More on our expanded service plan for today: https://t.co/ZetRwJwoh5 pic.twitter.com/VpFZn6vvrM — BART (@SFBART) June 26, 2022

Riders are advised to download the Clipper App and use Clipper on their phones as card machines can run out.

Taking BART to SF Pride? Clipper card machines can run out! Make sure ur prepared by downloading the Clipper App. Use Clipper on ur phone & add value to ur mobile wallet (Apple Pay or Google Pay) ahead of time & before you get to the station.



Info: https://t.co/16ZvvgZXG8 pic.twitter.com/O95plUuSyQ — San Francisco LGBT Pride (@SFPride) June 23, 2022

For more information, check out the San Francisco Pride Parade website.