What to Know: San Francisco Pride Parade

The San Francisco Pride Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic pause.

Thousands have already gathered across the city over the weekend to attend other pride events, as well as demonstrations following the news of the Roe. v. Wade overturn.

Below is a list of things you need to know before heading to the parade in the city.

When is the parade happening?

The parade is taking place Sunday June 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Where is the parade happening?

It will begin on Market Street from Embarcadero to the Celebration at Civic Center, the same route the Warriors parade took earlier this week.

How do I get there?

BART is usually the most popular way to get to the San Francisco Pride Parade.

BART will open at 8 a.m. and will run five-line service until 8 p.m., adding special event trains if it is warranted, the agency said. After 8 p.m., the trains will go down to 3-line service.

If possible, riders should use Montgomery or Powell Street Stations and avoid the stops on the parade's beginning and end.

Riders are advised to download the Clipper App and use Clipper on their phones as card machines can run out.

For more information, check out the San Francisco Pride Parade website.

