‘Where Is the Turkey We Ordered?' Local Delivery Service Fails to Drop Off Thanksgiving Orders

"Where is the turkey we ordered?"

That's the question several Bay Area families woke up asking themselves Thanksgiving morning after a local grocery delivery service failed to drop off their holiday groceries.

Nicky King from San Anselmo decided to rely on Good Eggs - a San Francisco-based delivery service - for all her meals since the pandemic started. Thanksgiving was not the exception.

"I haven’t been inside a store because some of our family have medical issues," she said. Her order was supposed to arrive Tuesday, including her $40 organic turkey.

"Around 10 p.m. I got a text from them, saying my order would be delivered between 2:50 a.m. and 3 a.m. which I thought was a little bizarre," she said.

King waited until 3 a.m., but her groceries never arrived.

"Good Eggs has done such a terrible job of communicating. Especially leaving people hanging," she said.

Many other customers took to Twitter to bring attention to their delivery issues with Good Eggs and the CEO issued an apology:

We are issuing refunds for cancelled orders, missed items, and for delayed orders. Our team is going through all the tickets sent to help@goodeggs.com. See below for our CEO's statement. https://t.co/0QHS9snOkw — Good Eggs (@GoodEggs) November 26, 2020

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado asked King what her Thanksgiving dinner will be considering her delivery never arrived. The answer? Indian food.