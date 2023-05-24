Woman Arrested After Throwing Brick at Outdoor Meeting in San Francisco: Police

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after throwing a brick that struck a person during an outdoor question and answer session with San Francisco leaders, police said.

Officers at UN Plaza for the event saw the woman, later identified as Elysia Katet of San Francisco, throw the brick, police said. The person who was hit, identified by police as a female youth, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

With the help of witnesses in the crowd, officers immediately detained Katet, police said.

Katet was booked into San Francisco County Jail for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

