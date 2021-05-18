Woman Attacked, Robbed While on BART Train

A woman was robbed and beaten while riding on a BART train Tuesday morning in San Francisco.

The victim also is Asian, which has led to another burst of shock and outrage within the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Photos of the young woman posted on social media show her face bruised and swollen.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was riding BART toward the 16th and Mission station about 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man approached her.

The man reportedly demanded she give up her phone before attacking the woman and running off with her belongings, the victim's friend tells NBC Bay Area.

BART police are not describing the attack and robbery as an anti-Asian hate crime. Still, the attack with Asian victims keep piling up nationwide and in the Bay Area.

"We need to do something about this immediately," said Cynthia Choi, with Chinatown Affirmative Action.

Choi wants victims to know they are not alone and help is available.

"Let's make sure victims know they can get the full range of support and we remove any barriers associated with that," Choi said.

The victim in the attack on a BART train was treated at a local hospital and is resting at home, according to her friend.