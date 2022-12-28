Woman Charged With Murder for Deaths of 2 Girls in San Francisco

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Green-Pulliam was arrested at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

More details about what led to the girls' deaths was not immediately released by police or prosecutors.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"My heart breaks for this family," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release announcing the murder charges. "I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice."