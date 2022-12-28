San Francisco

Woman Charged With Murder for Deaths of 2 Girls in San Francisco

By Bay City News

San Francisco District Attorney's Office
NBC Bay Area

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Green-Pulliam was arrested at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

More details about what led to the girls' deaths was not immediately released by police or prosecutors.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"My heart breaks for this family," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release announcing the murder charges. "I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us