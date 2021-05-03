Woman Injured in Shooting Outside Grand Hyatt at SFO, Suspect at Large: Police

Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that left a woman injured outside the Grand Hyatt at SFO Monday night.
San Jose police and San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and discovered a woman outside the hotel with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the suspect remains at large.
As police were responding to the shooting, planes were landing. A United Airlines passengers say they touched down and the pilot made an announcement telling them they were going to be held on board because there were concerns there was an active shooter situation.
“Well we landed, and then the pilot was like ‘I have a weird announcement,’” said passenger Satya Yalamanchi.
Passengers say they were only held on board for a few minutes.
Airport operations returned to normal when police determined there was not an active shooter.