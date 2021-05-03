Woman Injured in Shooting Outside Grand Hyatt at SFO, Suspect at Large: Police

Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that left a woman injured outside the Grand Hyatt at SFO Monday night.

San Jose police and San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and discovered a woman outside the hotel with a gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the suspect remains at large.

SFPD and San Mateo Co Sheriff searching area around Grand Hyatt SFO after a woman was shot. Suspect not in custody. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/mAbHbzawyy — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) May 4, 2021

As police were responding to the shooting, planes were landing. A United Airlines passengers say they touched down and the pilot made an announcement telling them they were going to be held on board because there were concerns there was an active shooter situation.

“Well we landed, and then the pilot was like ‘I have a weird announcement,’” said passenger Satya Yalamanchi.

Passengers say they were only held on board for a few minutes.

Airport operations returned to normal when police determined there was not an active shooter.