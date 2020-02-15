EMBARCADERO

Woman Stabbed, Another One Attacked by Male Suspect at Embarcadero

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bryan Carmody

A woman was stabbed by a male at the Embarcadero in San Francisco. (Feb. 15, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman was stabbed at Pier 19 in San Francisco's Embarcadero early Saturday morning, San Francisco Police confirmed.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at around 6:55 a.m. after a male suspect fled on a bicycle after the attack. Shortly after at around 7:10 a.m., a male attacked another female near Pier 39 in the same area.

Both females were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police detained a male that matched the description given by victims and continue to investigate the incidents.

No further details were available.

