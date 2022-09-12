Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police.

The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug. 31 at different locations in the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After another armed robbery on Aug. 31 on 23rd and Guerrero streets, police located the black SUV that was used to flee the scene of the robberies and took the two into custody.

Nicole Holmes, 35, of Fairfield, and Aamonte Hadley, 20, of Vallejo were booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, along with firearms, conspiracy, and other charges.