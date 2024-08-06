San Francisco

Workers at X headquarters in SF packing up for move — to South Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In Elon Musk's ongoing battle with San Francisco, it appears the days are numbered for the headquarters of X, formerly Twitter, in the city's Mid-Market district -- but some workers aren't moving very far.

According to an internal email from CEO Linda Yaccarino obtained by the New York Times, many of those X employees will now head to work in Palo Alto and San Jose.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoBusiness
