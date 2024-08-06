Workers at X headquarters in SF packing up for move — to South Bay

In Elon Musk's ongoing battle with San Francisco, it appears the days are numbered for the headquarters of X, formerly Twitter, in the city's Mid-Market district -- but some workers aren't moving very far.
According to an internal email from CEO Linda Yaccarino obtained by the New York Times, many of those X employees will now head to work in Palo Alto and San Jose.
Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.
