Customers stop would-be laptop thief at San Francisco cafe

A group of strangers jumped into action Saturday at a cafe in San Francisco, stopping a would-be thief from stealing a woman's laptop.

The attempted theft happened at Sana’a Cafe, located near the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

An employee said the man went to the back of the cafe and quickly grabbed a woman’s Apple MacBook before darting out of the front door.

Other customers hot on his tracks tackled him less than 100 feet from the cafe's door. They held him without hurting him until police arrived minutes later.

NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen has more in the video report above.