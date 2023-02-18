San Francisco's Bayview Neighborhood Holds Black History Month Parade

People came out for a Black History Month parade and celebration in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Saturday.

Classic cars and performers made their way down Third Street.

“Since 2018, they’ve been doing this parade as an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate our history,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Breed joined the celebration and talked to NBC Bay Area about growth in the Bayview neighborhood.

“We’ve got another 18 businesses that have opened in the past two years so the dream keeper initiative has not only invested in this parade and other activities but business down payment assistance,” she said.

