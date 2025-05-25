San Francisco

San Francisco's Mission District transformed for Carnaval

By Christie Smith

San Francisco's Mission District is being transformed for the 47th Annual Carnaval celebration.

Performers, vendors and food stands line up Harriosn Street, and festival attendees said they plan to make a weekend out of the event.

"It’s a two-day festival with 17 blocks of food, music, and parade," said Rodrigo Duran, executive director of Carnaval San Francisco. "Then we have a grand parade on Sunday that goes around the Mission, around 20 blocks, and it’s a kaleidoscope of music from all over Latin America."

The theme of this year's event is Afro Mundo and will look to explore and display the African diaspora, according to Duran.

"We’re highlighting the many different traditions, rituals, gems, music and dance that folks from the African diaspora have given to this side of the world," he said.

On Saturday, there was a drumming pavilion, classic cars and vendors on display.

"I've always participated in carnaval, come down to see it, taken part," said Maite Figueria of Good Junk. "I'm also Latina, so it's something that is close to my heart, and this year I decided I wanted to be a bigger part of the community, so I came out to vend."

Attendees will also be treated to a grand parade on the last day of the festival.

